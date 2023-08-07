Tottenham ready to offer Djed Spence or Bryan Gil in swap deal to sign £50m PL star

Tottenham are still considering a bid for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson and could now offer a number of players to get it done.

Johnson has emerged as a player of interest for Spurs in recent weeks. So far, Forest have been keen to keep hold of the forward and have rejected bids from Brentford.

However, it’s believed a bid of closer to £50m might get Forest talking.

And according to The Telegraph, Tottenham might now try to tempt Forest to the table by offering up a number of players who could take the total deal towards that £50m mark.

Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Among them, Djed Spence is the standout name for Forest fans. The right-back can leave Tottenham and after starring for the Reds when they won promotion, many at the City Ground would take him back.

Other players Spurs could offer for Johnson are Bryan Gil and Joe Rodon. Both have been placed on the transfer list and are free to leave the club.

Tottenham trying to crack on for Postecoglou

The 5-1 friendly win this weekend has shown Tottenham fans what they might become under the new manager. The key now, then, is for the Spurs board to back him even more.

The signing of Brennan Johnson shouldn’t really be seen as a replacement for Harry Kane. Let’s be right, he’s not on Kane’s level and is a different player.

But, his speed and directness will suit Postecoglou’s style and the idea of offering Forest players is a good one.

Certainly, with Djed Spence, something could end up getting done here.