Tottenham ready to sell £20m player just 12 months after signing

Tottenham are ready to sell a number of players this summer to bring funds into the club and Djed Spence is among the players set to go.

Spence was only signed last summer for around £20m. At the time, Antonio Conte kept saying how Spence was one for the future and the right-back had little chance to show what he could do.

And now it looks like Spurs are ready to move on completely from Spence.

According to The Evening Standard, Tottenham have put Spence on the transfer list along with a number of other first-team players.

The idea is to bring in some money to help Ange Postecoglou reshape his squad

Spence was signed by Tottenham after a brilliant season with Nottingham Forest in which he helped the Reds to promotion.

Forest did want him permanently but in the end, Spurs won out.

However, it’s not worked out and now it very much seems like Spence will be on his way.

Clubs will take a punt but Spurs will lose money here

There’ll be clubs out there who take Djed Spence. He is a good athlete and proved at Forest he can be a good player.

The issue Spurs do have is making the money back they spent on him in the first place. £20m was a big old outlay and there’ll be few clubs willing to spend that on Spence right now.

You can’t really blame Spence for taking the move to Tottenham and pushing himself. But it’s not worked out from day one and now a fresh start could be just what he needs.