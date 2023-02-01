Tottenham huge admirers of Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi - journalist











Alasdair Gold has told his YouTube channel that Tottenham Hotspur are huge admirers of Marc Guehi in their bid to sign another centre-back, but insisted that Crystal Palace had no interest in letting him go during the January transfer window.

Spurs ended up having a mixed month. They brought in both Arnaut Danjuma and Pedro Porro. However, it is also fair to say that Tottenham have not addressed all of the weaknesses in the squad.

Certainly, it appears most likely that Tottenham will push the boat out to sign at least one centre-back in the summer. They seem to have been linked with a raft of names since Antonio Conte arrived.

Gold suggested that there are four players particularly on the radar, none of which were possible signings in January. And amongst the marquee names was Guehi, with Gold claiming that Spurs really like the Crystal Palace player.

“We know that their top targets, at least in the last year, have been Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig and Alessandro Bastoni, we know that,” he told his YouTube channel.

“They also made an enquiry this month about Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie. I know that they’re also huge admirers of Marc Guehi at Palace. None of those four players that I’ve just mentioned were available in the January window.”

Certainly, you would imagine that Gvardiol could break a club-record wherever he ends up going. And Bastoni may also command a huge fee if he ends up leaving Inter Milan at the end of the season.

Hincapie and Guehi however, are unlikely to be in that price bracket. The latter cost the Eagles £18 million when he joined from Chelsea in 2021.

He has since proved himself in the Premier League. And he now has a handful of caps for England under his belt.

Nevertheless, he is surely unlikely to cost the same sort of amounts as some of those already playing in World Cups and the Champions League.

Having said that, Palace will be ready to dig their heels in if Tottenham or another side come calling. He is an ‘exciting‘ talent with room to improve further.

And clubs are probably very much aware just how keen Spurs now are to strengthen at the heart of their defence.