Tottenham player’s agent working on finding new club with Juventus really keen

Juventus are huge fans of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but Tottenham Hotspur are not willing to accept less than £26 million for the midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.

That is according to a report from Calciomercato, which suggests that the Old Lady are hoping to take the Dane on loan as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is surely going to be a contender to leave Tottenham in the winter. The 28-year-old has been a key player for Spurs throughout his time in North London. However, he has fallen closer to the periphery of the squad under Ange Postecoglou.

Juventus really keen on Hojbjerg

In fact, Hojbjerg has only made five substitute appearances in the Premier League. And at this stage of his career, he is seemingly looking to secure a key spot in a side.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Calciomercato reports that Hojbjerg’s agent is working on finding out which clubs would be interested in the Tottenham midfielder.

And Juventus are one team who are really interested in the former Southampton captain. However, without selling players in January, they are not going to have the funds to be able to afford Hojbjerg.

Calciomercato reports that Tottenham will not accept less than €30 million for Hojbjerg. With that, the report suggests that his agent has plenty of work to do if Hojbjerg is going to end up at Turin.

Loan move makes little sense for Tottenham

The good news for the ‘brilliant‘ midfielder is that Juventus do not appear to be the only team keen on him. Sport Mediaset reports that Atletico Madrid remain admirers of Hojbjerg after showing interest in the summer.

Tottenham meanwhile, face a potential dilemma. Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr have been vital for Spurs so far this season. But the pair are both set to go on international duty for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

So losing Hojbjerg in the same window surely only makes sense if they receive a substantial fee. And as things stand, it does not appear that Juventus are planning to offer one.