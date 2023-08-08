Tottenham player who impressed vs Shakhtar still expected to leave this summer

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Dane Scarlett is still expected to leave the club this summer.

Journalist George Sessions shared more details on the teenager’s future on The Tottenham Way Podcast.

Tottenham face their final test of pre-season today and it’s arguably going to be the toughest of the lot.

They travel to face FC Barcelona in the Joan Gamper later today.

However, all eyes will be on Ange Postecoglou’s starting line-up.

It’s already been confirmed that Harry Kane has not travelled with the squad.

He played nearly the full game against Shakhtar two days ago, scoring four goals in the process.

That means that youngster Dane Scarlett might get the opportunity to feature against the Spanish giants.

The 19-year-old came on for Kane in the closing moments of Sunday’s match with Richarlison not fit to feature.

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Scarlett scored Tottenham’s last goal of the game, but despite impressing the home crowd, could still leave this summer.

Even if Kane departs, his opportunities this season would be limited if he stayed at Spurs.

However, he’ll hope this year’s loan move is more successful than last year’s campaign at Portsmouth.

Scarlett set to leave Tottenham on loan

Speaking about the young striker, Sessions said: “I guess it’s probably worth mentioning Dane Scarlett who came on to replace Harry Kane today and then scored a brilliant left-footed goal.

“I would imagine it’s got to be one of the first goals he’s scored at this stadium, especially a full house at this stadium so that was a special moment for him.

“And he is another one that I understand he will be heading out on loan this season but that’s a nice moment for him to have.

“And hopefully not the last time he comes on to replace Harry Kane.”

Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Postecoglou will have to let plenty of Tottenham players leave before the transfer window closes, including Scarlett.

His squad is way too big right now, especially with no European football this season.

The 19-year-old needs to play at the right level so that he’ll be tested but also still earn regular minutes.

It’s up to Spurs to decide where that might be in the next few weeks.