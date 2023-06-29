Tottenham player wants to leave but his contract could stop clubs buying him

The Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur may struggle to offload Ivan Persic this summer due to his wages.

Mokbel spoke to the Last Word on Spurs on Wednesday evening and provided an update on Perisic’s future.

Perisic only signed for Tottenham last sumer as he made the switch from Inter Milan on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old posted respectable numbers while playing at left wing-back last season, racking up a total of 12 assists in all competitions for Spurs.

Yet, his future at Tottenham looks unclear and Calciomercato reports that Perisic is keen to leave North London this summer.

But Mokbel has suggested that Spurs may find it difficult to find a potential buyer.

Tottenham could struggle to sell Perisic

Mokbel shared an update on Tottenham’s plans to clearout their squad this summer, but suggested it won’t be an easy task.

“It’s always easier said than done getting players out the door,” the journalist said. “They earn a lot of money, against popular opinion, Tottenham are pretty good payers and finding clubs for players on these wages is difficult and it’s easier said than done.

“But I certainly think there will be defenders that Ange Postecoglou would be open to selling. Davinson Sanchez would be a player, he’s kind of admitted himself that his future may be away. So, I think he may be one they look to sell.

“We mentioned Ivan Perisic, I know strictly maybe not a defender but played wing-back a lot last season and think he might be one they look to sell as well.

“But again, he signed on very big wages so getting him off the wage bill will also be easier said than done.”

Perisic reportedly earns around £178,000-a-week at Spurs after signing on a free transfer last summer.

The veteran wing-back seems likely to head out the door this summer as it’s difficult to see where he fits into a Postecoglou system.

Spurs have made a positive start to the transfer window by bringing in the likes of Maddison and Vicario. But it’s just as important for them to trim a bloated squad ahead of the new campaign.

Tottenham have struggled with offloading players in the past, but they will be hoping that changes this summer.