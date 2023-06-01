Report: 'Unbelievable' player regrets joining Tottenham, he wants to leave











Ivan Perisic reportedly regrets his decision to join Tottenham Hotspur last summer and is now desperate to leave the club in the coming weeks.

Spurs really are in a mess right now. They finished the campaign in eighth and have failed to qualify for any European competition. To make things worse, they still don’t have a manager or a sporting director, and nobody knows what their plan is for next season.

That brings around a lot of uncertainty around players’ futures, and one of them really wants to leave Tottenham now – Perisic, reports CalcioMercato.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Ivan Perisic regrets joining Tottenham and wants to leave

Tottenham, on paper, had a very good transfer window last summer.

Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Djed Spence were all brought in, but many people felt the signing of Perisic would be the game-changer because he fit Antonio Conte‘s style of play better than anyone else.

The Croatian started the season well and looked like the ideal signing for Conte, but his form, like everyone else’s in the side apart from Harry Kane, dipped as the season went on.

Since Conte’s departure, Perisic has been really, really poor, and the report now claims that he wants out.

It has been revealed that he ‘regrets’ joining Tottenham and is now desperate to return to Inter Milan, the club he left at the end of last season.

However, his salary is a bit too much for the Champions League finalists, as things stand.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

TBR View:

The only reason Tottenham signed Perisic was because of Antonio Conte and it’s probably the same the other way around.

Now that Italian is gone, it is no surprise that Perisic wants to leave too.

The 33-year-old is an ‘unbelievable‘ player on his day. He’s up there with the best wing-backs in Europe, but if a team plays a four-at-the-back system, he tends to struggle.

A move away this summer just feels like the best thing for all parties involved.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Show all