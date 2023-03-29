Tottenham player pulls up with injury on international duty last night











Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Ivan Perisic appeared to pull up with an injury while on international duty last night.

The Spurs man was in action for Croatia once again last night as he earned his 125th cap for his country.

Perisic helped Zlatko Dalic’s men to a 2-0 win over Turkey after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Wales last week.

Spurs have already been hit with an injury blow during the international break after the club confirmed that Emerson Royal is set to undergo surgery following a meniscus injury to his left knee.

With Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason set to take charge until the end of the season, the duo may be alarmed after Perisic also appeared to pull up with an injury last night.

Perisic pulls up with injury

A video posted on Twitter shows the 34-year-old fall to the floor in the 86th minute, clutching his left calf.

One of the Turkey players clearly thought Perisic was suffering from cramp, but the Spurs man waved him away as he attempted to help him.

Perisic looked to be in some discomfort as he rolled onto his front, but he did stay on the pitch for a few minutes afterwards as he was replaced in the 92nd minute.

Spurs are facing something of an injury crisis in the left-wing back position, with both Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon currently sidelined.

Sessegnon is believed to be closing in on a return, but Davies will be out for a few weeks.

Perisic hasn’t been at his best for Spurs since the World Cup, but it would be a huge blow for Stellini if he is also sidelined.

The ‘unbelievable’ wing-back is currently Stellini’s only option for the left-sided role, so the acting head coach will be sweating over his fitness in the coming days.

