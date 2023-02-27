Ivan Perisic likely start for Tottenham in FA Cup clash against Sheffield United











Football.London reports that Ivan Perisic is now likely to come back into the Tottenham Hotspur side for the clash against Sheffield United this week.

Spurs are set to travel to Bramall Lane for the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening and it seems likely that they will rotate their side after beating Chelsea yesterday.

Ben Davies got the nod over Perisic at left wing-back once again, while Richarlison kept his place in the side over Heung-Min Son.

Perisic has been ever present at left wing-back for Spurs this season but Davies has impressed over the past couple of games.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The Welshman has mainly been used as a left-sided centre-back in Conte’s back-three but he has shown that he can still do a job out wide in the absence of Ryan Sessegnon.

But it seems that Perisic is likely to come back into the starting line-up as Spurs look to book their place in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Perisic likely to start against Sheffield United

Davies may get the nod at left wing-back for Tottenham’s trip to Wolves this weekend, but Perisic is likely to start on Wednesday night, according to Football.London.

The outlet notes that the 34-year-old is likely to get a run out from the off after only playing 12 minutes over the past two games.

Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Perisic has been a reliable creative outlet for Tottenham this season as he’s racked up a total of nine assists.

The Croatian veteran has been labelled an ‘unbelievable’ wing-back but he appears to have a battle on his hands to regain his place in the side in the Premier League.

The former Inter Milan star will be eager to make an impression on Wednesday evening in a competition that looks to be Tottenham’s best chance of ending their long wait for silverware this season.

