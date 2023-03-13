Arnaut Danjuma posts message on Instagram after failing to get a game for Tottenham again











Arnaut Danjuma has now posted a message on Instagram after failing to get minutes for Tottenham Hotspur yet again over the weekend.

Spurs got back to winning ways on Saturday by beating Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side 3-1. Harry Kane bagged two goals on the day, while Son Heung-Min also got on the scoresheet, which would have been a welcome sight for Antonio Conte.

The Italian made some changes late on in the game as he brought on the likes of Lucas Moura, Dejan Kulusevski and Pape Matar Sarr.

But once again, Danjuma was left on the bench and the Dutchman has struggled for minutes since joining the club on loan in January.

Now, the 26-year-old has shared a message on social media, showing that he was back at Hotspur Way on Sunday.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Danjuma posts four word message on Instagram

Danjuma posted a picture of himself on the treadmill at Hotspur Way, alongside the caption: “Days off don’t exist.”

Conte has a wealth of attacking options at his disposal and it’s understandable that Danjuma hasn’t managed to break into the starting line-up.

But with the likes of Son and Richarlison misfiring up until the weekend, you would have thought that the Villarreal loanee would at least have more than one Premier League appearances under his belt up until this point.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Of course, Conte apologised to Danjuma in his press conference ahead of the Forest clash and revealed that he was planning to bring the winger on against AC Milan before Cristian Romero was sent off.

You get the feeling that Danjuma wasn’t a Conte signing as he is even using Moura ahead of him at the moment – a player who is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

It seems likely that Danjuma will end up returning to Villarreal over the summer after he’s played a bit-part role under Conte, unless there is a change in the Spurs dugout, of course.

