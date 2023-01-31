Tottenham player now undergoing a medical ahead of deadline day loan exit - journalist











Djed Spence is undergoing a medical with Ligue 1 side Rennes ahead of sealing his deadline day loan exit from Tottenham.

That is according to the Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick on Twitter, as Spence prepares to join Joe Rodon on loan with the French outfit.

Spence only joined Tottenham in the summer, but Antonio Conte has not given him a run in the side at all to show what he can do.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spence undergoing Rennes medical

So the Englishman is leaving to try and get some regular football between now and the end of the season, which seems like a move which suits all parties.

Some Spurs fans would no doubt like to have seen Spence given more opportunities in the team ahead of Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty this season.

But Conte has preferred their experience, and has a reputation as a manager who does not spend much time developing young prospects.

#thfc Djed Spence is currently undergoing a medical at Rennes ahead of a loan move to the French club, which does not include an option or obligation. More details on the move and the clubs he rejected in our deadline day blog: https://t.co/TckuhwujlJ — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) January 31, 2023

It is perhaps somewhat surprising that Spence has not looked to stay in the Premier League and show he can actually cut it in the English top flight.

Because we haven’t seen that from him yet; he was ‘unbelievable‘ on loan with Nottingham Forest in the Championship but is unproven as a Premier League player.

But Ligue 1 is still a tough place to play, and he could well come up against the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, which is an incredibly hard test for any defender.