Tottenham reject Brentford loan bid for Djed Spence











Tottenham Hotspur have now rejected an opening offer from Brentford for Djed Spence, with Football London reporting that the Bees wanted an obligation to buy included in the bid for the right-back.

Spence could well be on the move before the end of the window. He has had a frustrating time since moving to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the summer. Nevertheless, a host of clubs want the 22-year-old.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Reports from the Daily Mail claimed that Lyon want Spence. Meanwhile, Football London suggested that Leicester also have their eye on the youngster. But it is another Premier League side who have made the opening bid for Spence.

Tottenham reject Brentford bid for Spence

Football London reports that Brentford have made an offer for the Middlesbrough starlet. However, that bid has been rejected by Tottenham. And the report suggests that that is down to the fact that the Bees wanted the move to become permanent in the summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs have no plans to let Spence leave permanently. So it would appear that they will only listen to offers which involve a straight loan.

It is an encouraging sign for Spence’s future in North London. He may have been aware that he would probably need to be patient when he joined in the summer.

However, he would have hardly expected to play so little so far this season. So he would be forgiven for having doubts over what his long-term future holds with Tottenham.

But Spurs obviously see Spence being a success with them. They paid £20 million for the defender in the summer. And he has previously been described as an ‘unbelievable‘ player.

It looks likely that he will leave before next week’s deadline. However, it looks a certainty that he will be in Tottenham’s squad heading into next season.