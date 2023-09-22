Tottenham player gets blasted after what happened on loan this week

Tottenham Hotspur star Tanguy Ndombele has already found himself at the end of some serious criticism on loan at Galatasaray.

The Frenchman moved to Turkey on loan a little over two weeks ago, and he was viewed as a superstar signing. Now, however, the way he showed up to the game against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League has infuriated Batuhan Karadeniz.

Here’s what he said about the midfielder.

Tottenham loanee Tanguy Ndombele gets criticised on loan at Galatasaray

Tanguy Ndombele has never been the fittest player at any club he has been at, including Tottenham.

The Frenchman is an incredibly talented footballer. He can do things that many others can’t, but under strict disciplinarians like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, he failed.

Ange Postecoglou gave Ndombele a chance in the summer, but he too quickly decided there was no point having him around in the squad.

Ndombele moved to Galatasaray on loan, and early impressions seemed very, very good.

However, after watching him play against Copenhagen, Karadeniz was absolutely furious with how he looked after he came on.

He told Super Haber, as translated by Sportwitness: “Ndombele was more ready when he came on last game, but I saw him in yesterday’s game and he was in worse condition.

“What did you do, brother? Did you eat Istanbul? You will get a nutritionist and get a scale to check your condition. Is this how you play football?”

TBR View:

Galatasaray went 2-0 down at home against Copenhagen in their opening Champions League game of the season this week.

It was only after the visitors had a man sent off that the Turks got back into the game, with late goals from Sacha Boey and Tete salvaging a 2-2 draw.

Ndombele only came on for the final 14 minutes of the game, and although he didn’t make too many mistakes, he just didn’t look like the superstar player Galatasaray fans had hoped to see.

It will be interesting to see if Ndombele will start when Gala take on their city rivals Istanbul Basaksehir this weekend.