Manager ‘couldn’t believe his eyes’ after seeing what Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele did on loan

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele joined Galatasaray on loan this month, and it looks like he has gotten off to a great start.

The Frenchman was given an opportunity by Ange Postecoglou in pre-season, but it quickly became clear that he had no place in the Spurs side. He had to leave, and he will spend a year in Turkey now.

Here’s what Aksam say about his start to life in Istanbul.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Galatasaray manager amazed by Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham signed Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record fee back in the summer of 2019.

The Frenchman was one of the most exciting midfielders of his age at the time. Several top clubs across Europe wanted to sign him, but it was Mauricio Pochettino who got his man in the end.

However, the Argentine was sacked just a few months into Ndombele’s debut season, and the midfielder’s Tottenham career has only gone downhill from that point.

Ndombele, 26, has no future at Tottenham, but early signs suggest he could become a superstar in Turkey at Galatasaray.

The report claims Gala boss Okan Buruk watched Ndombele train for the first time this week and he ‘couldn’t believe his eyes’.

The Tottenham man apparently amazed Buruk in training, and there’s now real excitement about what he can do in the next nine months.

Photo by Emrah Yorulmaz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

TBR View:

Everybody knows Tanguy Ndombele is a hugely talented player.

Tottenham thought they had signed a gem when they brought him in four years ago, but the Frenchman has failed to remain consistent.

In Turkey, a league which is considerably inferior to the Premier League, Ndombele should find it much easier to show what he’s all about, and with the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Wilfried Zaha as teammates, he could really explode.

It will be interesting to see how Ndombele fares in the coming months. If he has a good season, Galatasaray could use their option to buy him on a permanent deal next summer.