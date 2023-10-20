Tottenham player admits he’s not always been as good as some have claimed this season

James Maddison has admitted that he probably is playing the best football of his career right now, but also conceded that he has also received a lot of undeserved praise since joining Tottenham Hotspur.

Maddison was speaking to Men In Blazers as Spurs prepare to return to action on Monday. Ange Postecoglou’s side top the Premier League table after going unbeaten at the start of the campaign.

James Maddison has arguably been the star of the show so far. The 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided five assists. No player has set up more goals in the Premier League so far.

There have been plenty of claims that Maddison has been the signing of the summer in the Premier League. Certainly, he is currently looking like an absolute steal at £40 million.

James Maddison not sure all the praise he’s received is deserved

However, it would appear that Maddison is not entirely happy with his form across the campaign. The England international did suggest that he is probably playing the best football of his career to date right now.

But he added that he has also been on the receiving end of some unwarranted plaudits with a couple of his performances.

“What I would say is you definitely get more praise; people notice more because you’re at a big football club. There’s performances that I’ve played at Tottenham which have been spoken about as a really, really good performance, when actually, I’ve come off and I’m thinking I was alright. I was okay, I could’ve been a lot better. Whereas, no disrespect to a team like Leicester, a smaller club in terms of the Premier League and stature, you come off and you think you’ve played really well and had a really good game, and it doesn’t get spoken about as much, just because Tottenham’s a bigger team at the right end of the Premier League,” he told Men In Blazers.

“I feel like I’m arguably playing the best football I’ve played to be fair. I’m at an age now where I’m experienced. I’ve played a lot of football matches now, come through the lower leagues in my early career. So I’ve played a lot of football. I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I’m still only 26. Got a long way to go, but I’d probably say, yeah I’m in the form of my career.

“That’s happened a couple of times this season. There was one game I can’t remember, maybe even got man of the match and I was just like, there was no chance I was man of the match then. But I’ll take it, it’ll still go on the mantlepiece.”

More to come from Tottenham talisman

Tottenham fans will certainly be delighted to hear that there is much more to come from Maddison – judging by his own assessment.

It is hard to imagine that there are many Spurs supporters who have many complaints with anything the attacking midfielder has done since his summer switch.

But it bodes extremely well that he believes that he can be better. And that should definitely send out a message to those who expect Tottenham to fall away at some stage.

There are areas where Spurs have not been perfect. And yet, they find themselves top of the table.

It is scary to think of what they could potentially do if they manage to hit top gear.