Tottenham open talks with Barcelona midfielder who Conte was desperate to sign











Tottenham are trying to do a deal to bring in Franck Kessie from Barcelona and have apparently instigated talks this weekend with Barca.

Kessie has long been on the radar of Spurs. Indeed, it was claimed previously that Antonio Conte was ‘desperate’ to bring in the Ivorian midfielder while he was in charge. As we know, Tottenham’s January approaches for Kessie were rebuffed by Barca.

However, Sport now claims that Tottenham are back in for Kessie. And this time, Barcelona are willing to sell.

Kessie has had a decent enough season for the Catalan club but their is an acceptance internally that some sales are needed this summer.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

It’s claimed by Sport that a bid in the region of £22m might be enough to land Kessie. Spurs are believed to have made contact in the last few days and are now in active talks to land the midfielder.

With no manager in place and Fabio Paratici having departed, it seems hard to imagine who is doing the negotiating for Tottenham right now.

But given Kessie has been on the radar for some time, this might simply be a case of Spurs finally following through.

TBR’s View: Franck Kessie would be a good buy for Tottenham

Given how long they’ve tracked Kessie for, Tottenham fans would surely be intrigued to see how he does.

Kessie is a top player and has previously been labelled as a ‘very special’ talent. He is believed to be open to staying with Barca but if he’s forced to go, then Tottenham wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Spurs desperately need some creativity from midfield. With Rodrigo Bentancur still out for some time, the addition of a player like Kessie makes sense.

At £22m, it’s not a huge fee either and overall, it’s a transfer that should work for everyone.