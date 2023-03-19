Tottenham seriously considering move for £26.5m World Cup winner











Tottenham Hotspur are seriously considering making a move for Rodrigo De Paul in the summer, with Calciomercatoweb claiming that Spurs are prepared to pay up to £26.5 million for the Argentinian.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Tottenham right now. From the outside, it is hard to know what the future holds for Antonio Conte. And with that, it is difficult to see who Spurs turn to in the market.

Much may depend on which European competition Tottenham are in. But it seems that they do have their eye on some significant targets, including a World Cup winner.

Tottenham really keen on De Paul

According to Calciomercatoweb, Tottenham are really keen on De Paul. And they may be willing to offer £26.5 million for the midfielder.

It is noted that Spurs have a good relationship with Atletico Madrid, having loaned Sergio Reguilon to the club. Matt Doherty also made the same move after seeing his Tottenham contract cancelled.

De Paul would be a very decent signing for Spurs if they could secure his signature for less than £30 million.

He has not been at his best since moving to Atletico. But it is also fair to say that Diego Simeone’s men are not known for playing expansive, attacking football.

Previously, he was absolutely outstanding for Udinese, scoring 34 goals and contributing 36 assists in 184 games for the Serie A side.

He was also a key part of the Argentina side which won the World Cup towards the end of last year. And Lionel Messi has previously told Tuttomercatoweb that he is an ‘important‘ player.

Much will come down to who Spurs appoint.

If only there was an Argentinian potentially in the frame for the post.