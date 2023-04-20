Tottenham now want a player Robert De Zerbi already thinks is ‘fantastic’ amid managerial links











Tottenham are on the hunt for a new manager, but that’s not all they’re looking for this summer.

Indeed, as well as a change in the dugout, Spurs also need a defensive revamp this summer, and according to The Sun, they’re keen on signing Levi Colwill from Chelsea.

Interestingly, Colwill is currently out on loan at Brighton where he is working under one of Spurs’ top managerial targets – Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian has supposedly had initial contacts with Spurs about taking the job in the summer, and while he’s seemingly very happy at Brighton, the presence of Colwill at Spurs may well play a part in De Zerbi making the move to north London.

It’s no secret that De Zerbi is a big fan of Colwill and he’s gone on the record to say as much in the past.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

De Zerbi loves Colwill

The Italian has been a fan of Colwill from day one, praising him after his Premier League debut earlier this season.

“Colwill played a fantastic game and I’m happy for Levi. He was ready to play and showed his qualities and his level,” said De Zerbi after Colwill’s debut.

Would work wonders

Tottenham need to improve their defence next term, and bringing Colwill into a team that is managed by De Zerbi would be a very wise move.

The Italian has worked wonders with Colwill at Brighton this term, and if the pair can stay on the same trajectory if they move to north London then Spurs could have something special on their hands.

Of course, a number of dominoes need to fall before we see the Brighton duo working together at Tottenham, but with these Colwill rumours circulating, it’s worth noting just how good he has been under De Zerbi lately.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

