Tottenham Hotspur and Clement Lenglet have agreed personal terms on a three-year contract as the club remain in talks with Barcelona over a fee for the centre-back.

That is according to a report from Sport, which notes that Spurs and Barca have been discussing a final fee for the Frenchman for several days now.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Tottenham announced the departure of Clement Lenglet on their retained list following the end of his loan spell with the club. However, it appears that he may not have made his final appearance for the club after all.

Lenglet agrees three-year contract with Tottenham

Reports from Sport recently suggested that Barcelona hope to sell Lenglet for £8.6 million, while Tottenham want to pay half that amount.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

It appears that the two clubs remain in talks over a fee. But one hurdle has been cleared, with Sport now reporting that Lenglet has agreed a three-year contract with Tottenham.

It is noted that Barcelona need to sell Lenglet this summer to take his wages off the bill. And thus, Tottenham must surely feel confident that they will strike an agreement over the fee.

A deal for Lenglet is hardly going to capture the imagination or lead to Tottenham selling a load more shirts. But it is potentially a smart piece of business.

At the most, it is going to take a bite of less than £10 million out of the transfer kitty. And the 27-year-old is someone who has had a year to adapt to the Premier League.

It appears to potentially be a deal Barcelona need more than Tottenham right now. So it will be interesting to see whether it is Spurs who dig their heels in further in talks over the fee.