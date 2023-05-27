Tottenham now set to make official approach for 'amazing' manager











Tottenham are considering an official approach for Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou and could make their move as soon as this weekend.

According to The Daily Record, Spurs and Daniel Levy are getting ready to ramp up their interest in Postecoglou with an official move for the Greek-born coach.

Tottenham are searching for a new manager after sacking Antonio Conte. They came close to appointing Arne Slot last week but that fell through due to money.

Tottenham big fans of Postecoglou

Spurs are now getting to the stage where they are desperate to make an appointment. They seem to have been knocked back by so many and Postecoglou is clearly a good fit in their eyes.

The Celtic man has helped the green and white half of Glasgow return to complete dominance. He’s signed bargain players from Asia and the Celtic fans love him.

However, there will be a temptation to work in England as well. And with Tottenham still a huge club with so much potential, Postecoglou could well consider any approach.

Postecoglou insisted yesterday he was not listening to any speculation. But with the likes of Harry Redknapp and others backing Tottenham’s push for him, he can expect to have a decision to make soon.

A good personality

Redknapp said the work he’s done at Celtic is amazing and it certainly seems like Postecoglou is a big personality who has no problem handling pressure.

From the outside looking in, he seems a calm presence yet someone who has an authority about him as well. Celtic have reaped the rewards of Postecoglou being in charge and there’s no reason why Tottenham can’t.

Naturally, it will take a big push from Spurs to make this happen. But after pretty much achieving everything he can in Scotland, now might be as good a time as ever for ‘Big Ange’ to make his move.

