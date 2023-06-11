Tottenham could now pay £60m to sign ‘world-class’ international forward

Tottenham are being linked with a surprise move for Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho, according to reports this weekend.

Sancho has struggled to get into any sort of consistent form since United paid more than £70m for him in the summer of 2021.

And according to The Daily Star, Tottenham are now considering a move for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham want to sign Jadon Sancho

The Daily Star reports that Spurs are considering a move for Sancho as they look to give new manager Ange Postecoglou the right players.

Daniel Levy is once again expected to back his new manager and despite Sancho’s struggles at Old Trafford, he is a player on Spurs’ radar.

United boss Erik ten Hag could have some big decisions to make in terms of player sales. With no sign of a takeover as yet, the Dutchman could have to wheel and deal if he wants to bring in new players.

The Star claims that United will likely entertain talks if Spurs come up with £60m. That sort of money, of course, would be a huge outlay for the club.

Postecoglou is expected to play an attacking 4-3-3 or 3-4-3 formation. Wide players and forwards, then, will be crucial.

A new lease of life

While Sancho has struggled a touch at United there is no doubting the talent is there. The England man showed in Germany with Dortmund how good he can be and a fresh start might be what he needs.

Jurgen Klopp once said Sancho was a ‘world-class’ talent and while we’re yet to really see it in England, Postecoglou could be the man to bring it out of him.

Sancho is still young enough to get to that level and a move might be what’s needed. Whether or not Spurs see sense in paying £60m, though, remains to be seen.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images