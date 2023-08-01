Tottenham now reportedly want to sign 30-year-old who Antonio Conte labelled ‘one of the best’ in the world

Tottenham have been linked with a shock move for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, a player former Spurs boss Antonio Conte once labelled ‘one of the best’ strikers in the world.

Spurs will be keen to determine Harry Kane’s future sooner rather than later amid strong interest from Bayern Munich.

Tottenham officials meet with Bayern chiefs on Monday to discuss a move for Kane, but Sky Sports reports the Bundesliga giants remain £20 million off Spurs’ valuation.

Nevertheless, Tottenham have been linked with a host of strikers as they prepare for the possibility of Kane leaving.

And Football Transfers reports that Spurs are considering an attempt to sign Romelu Lukaku on loan.

Photo by Joosep Martinson – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The report states that Ange Postecoglou is keen to sign the Belgian striker, with Spurs willing to cover his £300,000-a-week wages.

And with Postecoglou reportedly interested in signing Lukaku, former Spurs boss Antonio Conte is also a huge fan of the striker.

Conte on Lukaku

Speaking to L’Equipe ahead of the European Championships back in 2021, Conte lauded Lukaku as one of the best strikers in world football.

Of course, the Italian worked with Lukaku during his time at Inter Milan and the Chelsea striker thrived under his guidance.

“Right now, he is one of the best strikers in the world,” Conte said. “He already had important physical and technical skills, but in these two years we have made him progress even more.

“His presence in the match, his teamwork and clarity in front of goal [has improved].”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Lukaku’s £97.5 million switch to Chelsea hasn’t worked out after he admitted his desire to return to Milan just months after moving to West London.

He spent last season on loan at Inter, but the Nerazzurri pulled out of a deal to sign him permanently this summer after learning he was also talking to Juventus.

Lukaku has proven he can mix it in the Premier League after brilliant spells with Everton and West Bromwich Albion. But it would be a huge surprise to see Spurs move for him if Kane leaves.

While he boasts brilliant qualities in the air and the box, he doesn’t seem well-suited to Postecoglou’s style of play.