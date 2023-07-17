Spurs now reportedly eyeing 20-goal star Jamie Carragher labelled ‘fantastic’ last season

Tottenham Hotspur fans may not have expected for their club to be linked with a move for Ivan Toney during this summer transfer window.

Reports from Football Transfers have suggested that many inside Tottenham believe that Toney would be the ideal replacement for Harry Kane.

Of course, Ivan Toney is currently serving a ban and is set to be sidelined until January. However, Tottenham are prepared to wait until the new year to make a move for the Brentford star.

Carragher lauded Tottenham target Ivan Toney

Certainly, one pundit who would back Toney to be a success if he joins Tottenham is Jamie Carragher. In comments reported by the Daily Mail, Carragher outlined how impressed he had been with the 27-year-old as he scored twice for Brentford against Brighton back in October.

“That is absolutely fantastic from Ivan Toney,” he said, as reported by the Daily Mail. “This guy’s not just a target man, he’s a class act, he really is. You can see with this finish here. He’s got class. That’s why he’s in the England squad at the moment and that’s why if he keeps doing things like that, he’ll be going to Qatar.”

Obviously, Toney would not address Spurs’ striker concerns – if Kane is sold – this summer. He will play no part in the first-half of the season.

And that will be a worry for Tottenham fans if Toney is indeed the top target.

But perhaps it is a sign that Spurs will indeed snub any interest in Kane if they are keen on Toney. Ultimately, the Bees star is going to cost a huge sum, regardless of his ban.

There is a world where Spurs still let Kane go and perhaps rely on the likes of Richarlison and Son Heung-min until January. But that would be a gamble if the plan is to simply wait until Toney is available.

Perhaps Tottenham sense his suspension opens the door to get the striker for a lower fee. And if he can rediscover his best form upon his return to the game, he could be an outstanding addition for Spurs.