Tottenham now reportedly want to sign 25-year-old who Ian Wright labelled ‘so underrated’

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a surprise move for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, a player who Ian Wright once labelled ‘underrated’.

Spurs could be searching for another fresh face in midfield after snapping up James Maddison already this summer.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, with Mundo Deportivo reporting the Dane has emerged as Diego Simeone’s top target.

Tottenham are already searching for replacements for Hojbjerg and reports suggest they could move for Douglas Luiz.

Indeed, The Daily Mail reports that Spurs are eyeing a move for Luiz in the event that Hojbjerg leaves this summer.

And it’s fair to say that Arsenal legend Ian Wright would be a huge fan of the move as he previously waxed lyrical about the Villa star’s potential.

Wright says Luiz is ‘so underrated’

Wright spoke on his podcast after Villa thrashed Arsenal 3-0 back in November 2020 and singled out Luiz for praise.

“Someone like Douglas Luiz, he is ready to be one of the best midfield players in the Premier League,” Wright said.

“He is so underrated. They blasted us (on Sunday). We had no chance. It was men against boys.”

Luiz has been a standout performer for the Villains and has improved his game even further under Unai Emery.

The 25-year-old has attracted interest from Tottenham’s North London rivals in the past, but he did sign a new contract with Villa back in October last year.

He would undoubtedly be an excellent addition to Postecoglou’s side and would provide real competition for the No6 role.

Yet, it’s difficult to see Tottenham luring him away from Villa Park this summer, especially after he penned a new deal last year.