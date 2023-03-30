Tottenham now reportedly want to sign 24-year-old who changed Jose Mourinho's mind











Tottenham have been linked with a surprise move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount – a player who completely changed Jose Mourinho’s mind on him.

Spurs face what looks set to be a crucial summer ahead as they look to determine the future’s of both Harry Kane and Fabio Paratici, while they will also be searching for yet another permanent manager.

Despite the fact that the north London club have plenty to sort out before going about their transfer business, The Athletic reports that Tottenham are one of many clubs monitoring Mason Mount.

The Chelsea star will have just a year left on his deal at Stamford Bridge come the summer, with talks over fresh terms currently on hold.

Of course, Spurs are lacking a creative player like Mount and despite the fact he has fallen down the pecking order under Graham Potter, he was a standout performer for the Blues beforehand.

And when the England international was coming through the ranks at Chelsea under Frank Lampard, he changed former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho’s opinion on him.

Mount changed Mourinho’s mind

Mourinho felt Mount needed to do a ‘little bit more’ for Chelsea after making his debut for the club back in 2019.

The Portuguese boss highlighted his performance after the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester United.

But two years later, Mourinho admitted that he may have been wrong with his assessment of Mount.

“I have to be honest, I watched him two seasons ago in his first [Premier League] match, Manchester United against Chelsea at Old Trafford, and I saw the talent but I didn’t see maturity or consistency,” the former Spurs boss said.

“I put a little bit of a question mark over how long this boy would need to develop and become a complete player. He didn’t need long.

“I think he has to thank Frank [Lampard] because even with results not being wonderful he was always keeping faith in that kid. He gave him incredible conditions to develop.

“I believe he is an attack-minded player, a creative player, but he has the tactical discipline. Mount is a team player.

“We see him now with [Thomas] Tuchel coming from the sides, when with Frank he was more of a No 10. When they play with a back five he can be the third attacking player or the third midfield player.

“I think he is very, very intelligent on the pitch. From what I see, he has a very good understanding of the game.

“He has goals, which is an important thing for a midfield player. I like him very much.” as quoted by Tribuna.

Tottenham and Chelsea don’t have a history of doing business together and despite the fact the Blues are under new ownership, that doesn’t look likely to change anytime soon.

Mount fits the profile for the type of player Tottenham need in midfield, but it would be a huge surprise to see Chelsea allow him to make the switch across London.

