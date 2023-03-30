Tottenham monitoring 24-year-old Harry Kane thinks is 'truly special'











Tottenham Hotspur are one of the vast number of clubs who have been monitoring the situation of Mason Mount heading into the summer transfer window.

That is according to The Athletic, who suggest that Chelsea are likely to sell the 24-year-old in the coming months if he decides against signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Mason Mount‘s current deal expires in 2024. So this coming summer may represent the final chance for the Blues to secure a significant fee for the England international.

Tottenham monitoring Mason Mount

And The Athletic does indeed suggest that they have their eye on a significant fee. Chelsea want £70 million for Mount this summer.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly in the best position to secure his signature. But several other teams want the attacking midfielder, including Tottenham.

Of course, it is hard to see Mount ending up at Spurs anytime soon. But Tottenham would be silly not to take note of his situation and perhaps ask the question of whether he would be interested.

It has been a difficult campaign for the club. And obviously, they go into the final games of the season without a permanent manager in place.

It would also be a big shock if Daniel Levy was willing to part with a record sum for a player who will be out of contract in a year by the time the summer arrives.

But it would be a real statement. Harry Kane has previously told The Overlap that he loves Mount. He has also described him as a ‘truly special’ player in another interview.

Certainly, Kane would be someone who would take note if Tottenham made a big play for Mason Mount this summer.