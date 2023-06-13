Tottenham now reportedly want to sign 23-year-old who Neymar says is absolutely incredible

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a shock move for Jadon Sancho over the past week – a player Neymar has labelled ‘incredible’.

Spurs are preparing for a crucial summer ahead as they bid to build a squad in Ange Postecoglou’s image.

The Aussie boss was named as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor last week and Tottenham have been linked with moves for a host of players since.

One name that has been touted as a possible target for Postecoglou is Jadon Sancho.

The Daily Star reported on Saturday that Spurs are considering a £50 million swoop for the Manchester United winger.

Sancho has failed to impress at Old Trafford after making the switch from Borussia Dortmund back in 2021.

The 23-year-old has struggled with fitness and form, with Erik ten Hag preferring the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony over him.

But the former Dortmund winger has a huge admirer in Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

Neymar says Sancho is ‘incredible’

Speaking to The Telegraph ahead of last year’s World Cup, Neymar was full of praise for both Sancho and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

“I really forgot about England but obviously they have a chance!” he said. “I really like (Harry) Kane and (Jadon) Sancho.

“They’re two incredible players and I have a special love for them because I like players that have their qualities.”

Of course, Sancho missed out on the England squad for Qatar after a frustrating start to the campaign at United.

The English winger clearly has the talent required to thrive in the Premier League, but it hasn’t quite happened for him at Old Trafford yet.

Yet, it’s difficult to see United giving up on him just yet, especially as he showed plenty of promise towards the end of the last season.

As for Tottenham, it would make little sense for them to splash out £50 million on a forward player at this moment in time.

Their backline needs major surgery after they shipped a staggering total of 63 goals in the Premier League last season.

Spurs will also need to find a replacement for their club captain Hugo Lloris, while Postecoglou’s system will require some added creativity in the middle of the park.