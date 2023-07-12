Tottenham now reportedly want to sign 23-year-old player who Yaya Toure is a massive fan of

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer, a player who Yaya Toure admires.

Spurs look set to back Ange Postecoglou over the coming weeks after they’ve already moved quickly during the early stages of the transfer window.

Tottenham have already snapped up Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon as Postecoglou goes about re-shaping his squad.

Spurs certainly won’t be finishing up their business there, with the club set to look at defensive reinforcements and possibly another fresh face in midfield.

Indeed, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is facing an uncertain future at the club amid interest from Atletico Madrid. And The Telegraph reports that Connor Gallagher has emerged as a possible target to replace the Dane.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The outlet notes that Chelsea are set to demand around £50 million for the England international.

Gallagher has struggled to nail down a place in Chelsea’s side after enjoying a brilliant 2021-22 campaign on loan at Crystal Palace.

The 23-year-old bagged eight goals and provided three assists in the Premier League during his spell at Selhurst Park.

And he reportedly left former Tottenham academy coach Yaya Touré impressed at the time.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Toure is a huge fan of Gallagher

In an interview with The Times back in 2022, Toure named Gallagher and Manchester City star Rodri as the ‘first names he thinks of in terms of midfielders who impress him right now.’

Of course, Toure recently left Tottenham to take up a role as assistant manager at Belgian outfit Standard Liege.

But as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history, it was high praise for Gallagher at the time.

Gallagher has been unable to recapture that form since moving back to Stamford Bridge. But it’s clear that he has huge potential.

His tireless work-rate off the ball would go down well with Postecoglou and he’s already proven he can be an effective player in the final third.

But it remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham will firm up their interest and given their reluctance to overspend on players so far this summer, it’s difficult to see them parting with £50 million for the Englishman.