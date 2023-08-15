Tottenham now reportedly want to sign 19-year-old who Micah Richards says has got ‘absolutely everything’

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto, a player who has a huge admirer in Micah Richards.

London World reported today that Spurs could make a move for Gnonto as they look to bring in a forward player after losing Harry Kane.

Tottenham have been linked with a host of attacking options, including the likes of Brennan Johnson, Jonathan David and Gift Orban.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to bring in another forward player after the departure of Kane and Gnonto is the latest to be linked with a move to North London.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

The 19-year-old impressed in his debut season at Leeds last time out after making the £4 million switch from FC Zurich to Elland Road.

And Micah Richards labelled the youngster as one of the signings of the season back in February.

Richards says Gnonto has ‘absolutely everything’

Speaking to Sky Sports before Leeds fell to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United, Richards waxed lyrical about Gnonto’s impact in Yorkshire.

“This lad, Gnonto – he is a livewire. Absolutely brilliant. He’s outstanding,” Richards said.

“You just look at created chances, dribbles, he’s got absolutely everything. You know what it is? He’s fearless.

“When he comes on the pitch he’s like ‘I’m going to run at you, I don’t care which defender I’m playing against – I’m going to go both ways’. He’s been one of the signings of the season, excellent.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

While Tottenham boast plenty of wide options in their current squad, it remains to be seen how many of them are good fits for Postecoglou’s system.

It’s still early days, but Son Heung-Min and Dejan Kulusevski struggled to make an impact at Brentford on Sunday.

Postecoglou usually plays with wide forwards who excel in 1v1 situations and Gnonto would certainly provide this type of option.

The Italian youngster would have to improve his end product as he registered six goal involvements in 24 Premier League appearances last time out.

But he would be an exciting addition to Tottenham’s frontline, especially if he replaces the likes of Ivan Perisic or Bryan Gil.