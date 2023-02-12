Micah Richards says Leeds star Wilfried Gnonto has been one of the signings of the season











Micah Richards has claimed that Leeds United youngster Wilfried Gnonto has been one of the signings of the season so far.

Leeds fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Manchester United today after late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho.

The Whites were the better side for large periods of the game but failed to take their opportunities at Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville looked like a real bright spark down the right-hand side but Gnonto had a quiet afternoon by his standards.

The 19-year-old had produced a brilliant performance at Old Trafford earlier this week after getting on the scoresheet as Leeds picked up a 2-2 draw.

And before today’s clash in Yorkshire, the youngster received high praise from Richards about his performances for Leeds.

Richards labels Gnonto one of the signings of the season

Gnonto was picked up for just £4 million from Swiss outfit FC Zurich over the summer and is proving to be an astute signing.

The Italian winger looked to be one for the future after making the switch to Elland Road but he has established himself as a first-team regular in recent weeks.

And Richards has told Sky Sports [13:34, 12/02] that he thinks Gnonto has been one of the signings of the season so far.

“This lad, Gnonto – he is a livewire. Absolutely brilliant. He’s outstanding,” the Manchester City legend said before today’s clash.

“You just look at created chances, dribbles, he’s got absolutely everything. You know what it is? He’s fearless. When he comes on the pitch he’s like ‘I’m going to run at you, I don’t care which defender I’m playing against – I’m going to go both ways’. He’s been one of the signings of the season, excellent.”

Gnonto has managed to bag two goals and one assist in the Premier League since forcing his way into the Leeds side after the World Cup.

The Whites have picked up a lot of younger players with brilliant potential over the past two transfer windows, including the likes of Tyler Adams. But Gnonto is arguably the most exciting youngster at Elland Road right now.

It’s easy to forget that Gnonto has only been playing in England for a few months and at 19, he’s adjusted to the Premier League with ease.

