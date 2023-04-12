Tottenham want £70m player who was spotted mocking Granit Xhaka this season











Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Goncalves this week – a player who was spotted mocking Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka this season.

Spurs’s top priority heading into the summer will be to hire a permanent manager after Antonio Conte’s departure, as well as sorting out Harry Kane’s future.

But Tottenham are pressing ahead with their attempts to identify transfer targets, even without a permanent boss in the dugout.

Indeed, 90 Min reported on Tuesday that Spurs are interested in Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Goncalves.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

The 24-year-old has impressed in Portugal this season and even helped to fire Sporting through to the Europa League quarter-finals at the expense of Arsenal.

He scored a stunning goal from the halfway line at the Emirates, which was almost David Bentley-esque.

The Portuguese winger’s effort forced penalties, which ultimately led to Arsenal exiting the competition. And he even mocked Granit Xhaka after the game, which Spurs fans would have loved.

Goncalves mocked Xhaka

After Gabriel Martinelli missed the crucial penalty and the Gunners crashed out of the Europa League, Goncalves imitated the celebration Xhaka used earlier in the game after he had opened the scoring.

The Portuguese winger was spotted doing the celebration in-front of the away fans too.

Of course, there is certainly no love lost between the two north London clubs and if Goncalves was to sign for Spurs, he would probably already be a popular man amongst the fans.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

Goncalves is enjoying a brilliant season under Ruben Amorim and he’s a player that Spurs will be familiar with after facing him in the Champions League this season.

He’s registered 30 goal involvements in 42 appearances for the Portuguese outfit this season and mainly operates off the left-hand side.

Heung-Min Son’s form has been concerning to say the least and Spurs may look at identifying his long-term replacement over the coming transfer windows.

Spurs have already done business with Sporting recently too, with Pedro Porro making the switch to north London from Lisbon in January.

But if Tottenham do move for the talented winger, he certainly won’t come cheap. He currently has a release clause worth around £70 million and as the north Londoners learned with the Porro deal, Sporting won’t budge on their valuation easily.

