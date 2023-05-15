Tottenham now reportedly about to move for manager who Mikel Arteta says is ‘incredible’











Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly be about to make their move for Brentford boss Thomas Frank ahead of the summer.

That’s according to TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, who claims the Bees are anticipating a move for Frank from Spurs.

Antonio Conte left Tottenham by mutual consent back in March and the north Londoners are finally stepping up their attempts to hire a new manager.

Of course, Spurs did hand Cristian Stellini the reins before he was dismissed for Ryan Mason after a humiliating defeat at Newcastle United.

But Tottenham will be keen to get the new man in the dugout with plenty of time ahead of the summer and it seems that Frank is being considered.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The 49-year-old has gained plenty of admirers this season as he’s led Brentford to a brilliant second campaign in the Premier League.

And the Danish boss received high praise from Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta earlier in the season.

Arteta on ‘incredible’ Frank

Speaking in his press conference ahead of Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Brentford back in September, Arteta hailed Frank for the ‘incredible’ job he’s done so far.

“I think he’s done an incredible job with himself and the coaching staff,” the Arsenal boss said.

“The club, the clarity, the philosophy and the vision that they had and how they have executed it, how they’re constantly evolving… I think they deserve a lot of praise for what they’ve done.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It’s certainly no surprise that Tottenham are considering Frank after the excellent work he has done at Brentford.

He seems like a good fit for Tottenham due to his style of play and more so his ability to work under a strict budget.

Daniel Levy is facing increased pressure from the Spurs fans after not pursuing a move for Julian Nagelsmann, while Mauricio Pochettino is about to join Chelsea.

Frank may not be the biggest name on Tottenham’s managerial wish list, but he is an intriguing option and a manager who has already proven himself in the Premier League.

