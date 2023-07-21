It’s been reported for most of this week that Tottenham Hotspur were closing in on the signing of Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers.

The young centre-back has appeared to be Spurs-bound for a little while now, and a medical has reportedly even taken place.

However, there’s still a chance that the ‘phenomenal’ defender doesn’t end up joining Tottenham.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon on his Patreon, Blackburn have now shifted the goalposts on this deal.

It was thought that Phillips could leave for a cut-price fee due to a release clause, but now, that doesn’t appear to be the case as Blackburn are now asking for £5m and a number of add-ons for their young star.

Understandably, Tottenham are having a rethink after the player’s asking price seemingly doubled overnight after initial reports suggested he would cost just £2m plus add-ons.

Luckily for Tottenham, £5m isn’t a lot of money in football these days, and if they still want to pull the trigger on this deal, it shouldn’t be too difficult to get it over the line.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Phililps is reportedly incredibly highly rated at Tottenham, so Spurs may still push on with this deal, but at the moment, it is all very much hanging in the balance.

The player himself hasn’t been short of interest this summer, so it may not be too difficult for Blackburn to find an alternative suitor, but after doing a medical at Tottenham, Spurs are still very much in the driving seat to make this signing.

We’re entering crucial hours on this deal, and Phillips himself is likely feeling rather nervous that a potential dream move to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs could be on the brink of collapse.