Tottenham now put off paying £25m to sign ‘phenomenal’ player with ‘the world at his feet’ – journalist

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to Alex Scott but the latest news has claimed that they may have been put off by the signing.

Reports have been suggesting that Tottenham are big fans of the player for quite a while. They are not the only Premier League side interested.

Other reports have suggested that fellow Premier League clubs West Ham, Bournemouth and Wolves are all also keen.

The Englishman is only 19 years-old but is clearly highly-rated. He also managed to win the EFL Young Player of the Year Award last season.

Spurs put off by valuation for Scott

The “phenomenal” player looks to have the Premier League quality right now, but there is one thing putting Spurs off bidding for him.

Journalist Dean Jones shared what is putting off big Premier League clubs like Spurs. He said: “The £25m valuation has put off all the bigger Premier League clubs so far because they realise he probably won’t be impacting their starting XI at this stage.

“He’s so young, so I understand the caution around paying so much money for him. But people that watch this lad talk about how comfortable he is as both a deeper-lying midfield player and also a more advanced midfielder, and to be fair, if he can impose himself on the squad and add competition across the midfield, it could be a real asset for Lopetegui next season. He’s got the world at his feet if he chooses the right career path.”

It will be interesting to see how Scott plays should he get his Premier League move. If he performs well, Spurs may regret not wanting to meet his valuation.

Spurs are part of a huge rebuild, so them being careful with their money does make a lot of sense. No matter the potential of a player, it is sometimes better to see how they fare elsewhere in the division before signing them.

Scott playing at a lower Premier League side may also benefit him as well. He may be able to get a lot more game time and this would massively help his growth.