Jamie O’Hara picks out three players for praise after Tottenham beat Manchester United

Tottenham fans will have been delighted with what they saw yesterday as their new-look side saw off Manchester United at home.

Ange Postecoglou made his home bow in the dugout and got just what he wanted as goals from Pape Sarr and a deflected Ben Davies effort sealed a 2-0 win.

For Tottenham, it was a fine performance in the second half in particular. The midfield dominated United’s and up top, the likes of Son and Kulusevski looked a constant threat.

However, according to former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara, it was Tottenham’s new-look midfield three that did the damage and impressed him.

Taking to his X account last night, O’Hara picked out Bissouma, Sarr, and new signing, James Maddison, as his standout performers.

Bissouma, in particular, had another fine game in the middle while the performance of Sarr was something Spurs fans will have been both surprised and delighted with.

As for new signing Maddison, his performances are speaking for themselves instantly.

Tottenham looked the real deal

All the best teams in the world have a top midfield and Tottenham seem to be on their way to having one of their own.

Sarr, Bissoma and Maddison thrilled today but the scary thing for other teams is that Rodrigo Bentancur will be back to play among it as well soon.

A three of Bentancur, Maddison and Bissouma is something to drool over for Spurs fans, while having the likes of Sarr and Skipp in reserve is nice as well.

Rest assured, this Tottenham team will do well under Ange Postecoglou. And that midfield will be key to it as well.