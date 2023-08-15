Journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims that Tottenham Hotspur are readying a bid to sign Gent forward Gift Orban this summer.

Tavolieri took to X on Monday evening and shared an update on Tottenham’s interest in signing Orban.

Spurs are on the lookout for a new forward player after losing their talisman Harry Kane over the weekend.

The 30-year-old completed a switch to Bayern Munich on Saturday and Ange Postecoglou kicked off a new era at Spurs with a 2-2 draw at Brentford the following day.

Richarlison is expected to take Kane’s place in the Tottenham side for the time being. But the North Londoners have been linked with a move for talented youngster Gift Orban.

Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, The Times reported just last week that Spurs do hold an interest in the Nigerian striker and he could be available for just £23 million.

Now, Tavolieri claims Spurs are ready to make a formal offer for Orban.

Tottenham readying bid for Orban

The journalist took to social media and claimed Tottenham are yet to submit a formal offer to sign Orban.

But talks between Spurs and Gent over the striker are ongoing.

Orban has impressed in Belgium for Gent and registered 22 goal involvements in as many appearances last season.

The 21-year-old has got off to a flyer once again this season too, netting five times in four games.

Photo by Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

He’s been labelled an ‘incredible’ talent and he seems to be a real option for Spurs as they bid to fill the void left by Kane.

Of course, Orban is still unproven at the highest level so this move would be a gamble for Tottenham.

But the youngster clearly has a bright future ahead of him and he could be the ideal option to come in and provide competition for Richarlison.