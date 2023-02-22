Liverpool now considering replacing Jurgen Klopp with manager he called 'exceptional'











Liverpool are now considering replacing Jurgen Klopp with Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann.

That is according to Caught Offside, who report that the Reds were discussing the managerial position even before last night’s 5-2 home thrashing by Real Madrid.

It has been a very poor season for Liverpool and the report touches on players losing their intensity with the same messages coming from the manager.

35-year-old Nagelsmann is earmarked as the man who is being considered to take over and he is someone Klopp has a lot of respect for.

Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Klopp has said of his fellow German: “He’s a big, big coaching talent. We don’t know each other very well but I’ve followed his way because I like good football.

“He’s not the only one but he’s a good example of a lot of really good young managers in Germany. He is definitely someone I have a lot of respect for. [Nagelsmann] will be in world football for the next 20 or 30 years.

“He coached a Bundesliga team in Germany when he was 28, which is a really exceptional story. I like what he is doing, I really like what he is doing. I have a lot of respect for his work.

“I’m afraid to say but probably will still get better and better over the years, like we all got, but is already really highest quality. It will be a tough one.”

It is important to note that throughout the season there has been no indication that the club would waver in their support of the man who has brought them so much success.

It seems like a rebuild is now needed to the squad which nearly won the quadruple last season, and Klopp recently underlined his desire to be the man who oversees it.

So it feels like this one is not hugely likely to happen at this stage, even before we add in the complication of trying to prise away Bayern’s manager mid-season.

But it is an indication of how far Liverpool have fallen this season that a report like this is out there and somewhat credible after last night’s awful result.