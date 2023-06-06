Tottenham now interested in signing £37m defender this summer, he’s a ‘real talent’











Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Olympique Lyon defender Castello Lukeba this summer.

That’s according to French outlet But Football who provide more details on the 20-year-old’s future.

Tottenham Hotspur might finally be able to concentrate on the transfer market with their managerial situation set to be resolved.

Ange Postecoglou looks set to be appointed as Tottenham manager after a brilliant season with Celtic.

He’s got plenty of work to do with his squad before the start of next season.

With plenty of players returning from loan moves elsewhere, his squad will look incredibly bloated to start with.

Postecoglou will need to thin the squad out, while also looking to improve his options in key areas.

One of those positions is centre-back and Tottenham are interested in signing Castello Lukeba this summer.

The young Frenchman has been fantastic for Lyon this season and has rapidly enhanced his reputation.

It could earn him a move to the Premier League after just two senior seasons in Ligue 1.

Tottenham interested in Lukeba this summer

The report from But Football suggests that Lyon are negotiating a contract extension with Lukeba, but he’s reluctant to sign it.

Chelsea and Tottenham are interested in Lukeba and the Blues had a £37m bid rejected for him in January.

Lyon believe they could make a ‘very large sum’ from selling the 20-year-old this summer given the need for young centre-backs across Europe.

Described as a ‘real talent’ by Peter Bosz, Lukeba has a big future ahead of him.

The definition of a modern centre-back, Lukeba is a great passer and defends on the front foot.

He’s exceptional at reading the game for such a young player and enjoys nipping in and stealing the ball before attacks start.

Lyon typically use Lukeba to advance the ball from defence to midfield, a role previously played at Spurs by Eric Dier.

With the Englishman’s form questioned towards the end of the season, it’s easy to see why Tottenham are interested in Lukeba.

If Chelsea’s interest is concrete, it might be hard to compete with them in the transfer market given how they’re throwing around cash right now.

However, Tottenham could do a lot worse than invest in Lukeba as he’s a defender they could build their team around for years to come.

