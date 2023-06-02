Report: What Tottenham have started telling other managers in interviews now as Postecoglou move progresses











Ange Postecoglou seems to be in pole position to become the new manager of Tottenham, and Spurs are now actively whittling down their list of potential candidates.

Indeed, according to Miguel Delaney, writing in his newsletter for The Independent, Spurs have started the process of telling other managers that they will not be getting the job.

According to Delaney, this serves as further evidence that Postecoglou will soon be hired.

To be fair, he may be right.

Indeed, up until this point, Tottenham have not been in a position to rule out any possibilities as they have, quite simply, not had a handle on what is going on.

Yes, after being rejected by umpteen targets so far, Spurs have never really been in a position of control when it comes to appointing their next manager, but the fact that they’ve started telling potential candidates that they won’t be progressing may indicate that Spurs think they’re closing in on their man.

Interestingly, this report doesn’t state which managers Spurs have relayed that message to, but with Luis Enrique, Marco Silva and Graham Potter all linked as of late, one has to imagine that those three may have been on the receiving end of this news.

Of course, we’re still a long way away from Postecoglou actually being appointed at Tottenham, but all the noises seem to suggest that Spurs are more confident on this one than they have been with any other managerial prospect as of late.

We seem to be getting towards the business end of this managerial search, and it may not be long before we get some sort of official confirmation on this front as Postecoglou now looks to be the clear favourite.

