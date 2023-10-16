Tottenham now hope youngster could prove to be as good a signing as Destiny Udogie

Tottenham Hotspur hope that Alejo Veliz has the talent to prove to be as good a signing as Destiny Udogie or Pape Matar Sarr.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that Spurs saw off competition from a number of other teams before landing the striker in a £13 million deal this past summer.

It feels significant that Alejo Veliz has featured in Tottenham’s last two Premier League games – even for just the final couple of minutes in both the victories against Liverpool and Luton.

Spurs fans probably had low expectations for the kind of immediate impact the 20-year-old would make. But Ange Postecoglou does not seem to be a coach who hands out minutes for the sake of it. So it says something that he is playing already in the Premier League.

Tottenham hope Alejo Veliz will be as good a signing as Destiny Udogie

And according to The Athletic, Tottenham hope that Veliz can prove to be as good a signing for the club as Destiny Udogie and Pape Matar Sarr have been. Udogie, in particular, has been a revelation this season one year after his £15 million switch to North London.

It would be huge for Tottenham if Veliz can reach those heights. Udogie has been absolutely outstanding and established himself as the first-choice in that left-back role.

Ange Postecoglou has clearly seen something in Spurs striker

It is going to take something special for Veliz to stamp his authority on the striker position anytime soon. But clearly, the hopes for him are incredibly high.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest talk Tottenham podcast, journalist Alasdair Gold suggested that Veliz had wowed everyone in Spurs training.

So it would certainly appear that he has hit the ground running faster than many expected. And thus, he may perhaps have an increasingly important role to play after the international break.

If that is the case, it will be a sign that Postecoglou is convinced that he is getting closer to being ready for the chance.