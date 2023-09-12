Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to keep an eye on Sporting CP forward Pedro Goncalves ahead of the January transfer window.

A report from O Jogo suggests that Spurs are among several Premier League sides looking at the 25-year-old, who is also known as Pote.

Even though the transfer window has just shut, teams will still be considering ways to improve their squads.

There are areas that every manager will be hoping to improve once they’re allowed to make signings again and the football over the next few months might affirm their decisions.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will be pretty pleased with how his squad looks right now.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Losing Harry Kane was a huge blow, but aside from signing another centre-back, all the key areas of his squad were strengthened.

However, he will know that in order to keep up with the top sides in the league, you have to continue improving whenever possible.

Tottenham are now looking at Pedro Goncalves as a potential upgrade to their attacking options in January.

They were linked with him in the summer and maintain an interest in the Portuguese international.

Tottenham eyeing Goncalves move in January

The report from O Jogo explains that the versatile attacker has a £68.7m release clause in his contract.

They say that Aston Villa are the most interested team in Goncalves, but he continues to attract ‘special attention’ from Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle as well.

Villa were hot on Goncalves in the summer but eventually signed Moussa Diaby instead.

Whether they’ve got the cash to break their transfer record again so soon after signing the Frenchman is yet to be seen.

Tottenham may choose to move for Goncalves in January, but Postecoglou will want to give his current attacking options time to prove their worth before then.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Richarlison has had a tough start to the season but could play himself back into form over the next few months.

New signing Brennan Johnson hasn’t even made his debut yet and may not appreciate further competition being added in his position so soon after joining.

Goncalves has already played on both wings and in midfield this season, showcasing how highly Sporting think of him that they have to find a place in the team for him no matter what.

He’s recorded 26 goal contributions in a season on two separate occasions and puts in a decent defensive stint too.

Premier League rivals Wolves might be regretting letting him leave for free back in 2019.