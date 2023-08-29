Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly getting closer to signing Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest before Friday’s deadline.

That’s according to The Times, with the outlet claiming that talks between Forest and Spurs are progressing.

Tottenham are ramping up their attempts to provide Ange Postecoglou with another attacking option following Harry Kane’s departure.

Spurs have been linked with a host of options throughout the summer window but they seem to be prioritising a move for Brennan Johnson.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Indeed, The Daily Mail claimed just yesterday that Tottenham are ready to step up their pursuit of Johnson.

And it seems they are edging closer and closer to reaching an agreement with Nottingham Forest to sign the 22-year-old.

Tottenham getting closer to Johnson deal

The Times reports that are getting closer to agreeing a £50 million deal to sign Johnson.

Johnson is said to prefer a move to North London to link up with Ange Postecoglou over joining Brentford.

Indeed, Forest are confident Spurs will match their demands for the Welsh forward while players could move to the City Ground as part of the deal.

This includes Davinson Sanchez, who is one of the players who could head to Forest to link up with Steve Cooper.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Johnson was a standout performer for Forest last season as he played a key role in keeping Cooper’s side in the Premier League.

The Welsh forward registered 11 goal contributions in the Premier League and seems like a good fit for Postecoglou’s system at Spurs.

Lauded as a ‘magnificent’ talent, Johnson would be an intriguing option for Postecoglou at Tottenham.

The Forest star has shown he can operate across the front three and possesses qualities that could help him thrive under the Aussie boss’ guidance.

But there’s no doubt that he will have to improve his end product should he complete a switch to North London.