Tottenham now fear Liverpool may hijack their talks to sign £25m star

Tottenham Hotspur have identified Micky van de Ven as their top defensive target, but there are fears that Liverpool could hijack their talks for the centre-back.

That is according to a report from the Evening Standard, which suggests that Tottenham have already held discussions over the Wolfsburg star.

Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

It appears that Ange Postecoglou’s side are in the driving seat to sign Micky van de Ven this summer. Tottenham absolutely need to strengthen their defensive options in this window.

Tottenham fear Liverpool hijacking van de Ven talks

And reports from the Daily Mirror this week suggested that Tottenham are confident of sealing a £25 million deal for van de Ven.

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

But perhaps their confidence has evaporated a little in the days since.

The Evening Standard reports that van de Ven remains Tottenham’s top target for the centre-back spot. However, there are fears that Liverpool could make a move with both sides eyeing Levi Colwill.

Van de Ven is set to cost considerably less than Colwill, it seems. The report notes that Brighton have already seen a £40 million bid for the Chelsea star rejected in this window.

So you can understand why Tottenham may be a little concerned.

It will be interesting to see if that persuades Spurs to step up their interest. It will not sit right at all with supporters if they now miss out after being linked with the Dutchman for so long.

What they can probably offer van de Ven which Liverpool may find harder to do, is a regular first-team spot. Spurs’ backline arguably needs a lot more work and stands a better chance of being much more different next season.

But Tottenham may be wise to push through a deal if Liverpool are lurking in the background.