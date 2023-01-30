Tottenham transfer news: Japhet Tanganga exit set to be blocked by Antonio Conte











Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte now looks set to block Japhet Tanganga’s exit this month.

The Daily Express have reported that despite interest from eight teams, the 23-year-old won’t be allowed to leave.

There would have been some surprise from Spurs fans to see Tanganga’s name on the team sheet against Preston on Saturday.

It was only the fourth appearance the centre-back had made all season, and just his third start.

Since bursting onto the scene in the Premier League under Jose Mourinho, Tanganga’s career has stuttered.

He starred against a rampant Liverpool side on his debut three years ago, but has since made just 47 appearances.

Tanganga did earn international recognition, making two appearances for England’s under-21 side.

However, games have been few and far between this season, having fallen further down the pecking order.

Antonio Conte has now stopped Tanganga from leaving Tottenham this month.

It’s a move that’s once again likely to slow down his development even further.

Conte blocks Tanganga Tottenham exit

The report from the Daily Express suggests that, ‘Tottenham are poised to prevent Japhet Tanganga from leaving the club before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.’

‘No less than eight teams would be prepared to take the 23-year-old, but manager Antonio Conte wants a replacement of the same calibre which could be costly due to the need for homegrown acquisitions.’

Tanganga’s home grown status does make him a value asset to Spurs.

Each Premier League side can only have a maximum of 17 senior players who were trained outside of the UK.

The rules are even more complicated in the Champions League, where Tanganga featured once in the group stages.

The premium on English-trained players looks to be the main reason Conte needs Tanganga to stay at Tottenham.

Tottenham’s most recent centre-back target, Piero Hincapie, wouldn’t qualify and looks set to be very expensive.

There was talk earlier in the window that Tanganga could be offered as part of a swap deal for Dusan Vlahovic.

That now doesn’t look possible, with the 23-year-old instead likely to spend most of the rest of the season on the bench.

