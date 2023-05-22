Arne Slot has now told Feyenoord how he feels about taking the Tottenham job











Tottenham could be getting closer to appointing Arne Slot as their new manager after the Dutchman told Feyenoord he wants to go.

Slot has emerged as the leading contender to take over at Spurs in recent weeks. Daniel Levy is believed to be impressed by Slot and is now ready to make his move.

And according to 90Min, any approach from Levy has been made easier after Slot informed the Dutch side that he does indeed want to take the Spurs job.

Photo by Dennis Bresser/Soccrates/Getty Images

Arne Slot wants to take Tottenham job

90Min reports that Slot has apparently made the call to Feyenoord chiefs and informed them that, if offered the job, he’d like to take it from Tottenham.

Slot’s appointment would bring a near two month search for a new manager to an end. Since Daniel Levy sacked Antonio Conte, a number of names have been linked.

However, in recent weeks, it has been Slot’s name that’s jumped to the front of the queue.

The likes of Ruben Amorim, Luis Enrique and more have been considered. Julian Nagelsmann was considered the main man at one point but has slipped down the pecking order.

Tottenham can start planning it seems

It was absolutely imperative that Tottenham made a managerial decision before the season ended. And it looks like we might be getting somewhere close to that decision being made.

Slot will have a lot to prove in England but he has just won a title in Holland, so comes with a winning mentality in the bank.

He’s known for playing attractive, attacking football at Feyenoord. Should he bring that to Spurs, then the fans will no doubt be delighted with what they see.

This feels a big moment for Tottenham. Daniel Levy has taken his time but in the end, it looks like he’s got his man.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images