Tottenham news: Stellini shares whether Porro could play against Manchester City











Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Cristian Stellini says Pedro Porro is in contention to make his Spurs debut against Manchester City.

The North Londoners signed the 23-year-old right wing-back from Sporting CP in the final day of the January transfer window.

After weeks of negotiations, Tottenham landed Porro on an initial loan deal with obligation to buy in the summer.

Spurs reportedly paid £5million to sign him on loan, and will pay Sporting £39million at the end of the season to purchase him outright.

Antonio Conte was eager to bolster his ranks at right wing-back during the January transfer window.

Now, Porro could potentially make his debut against his former club.

With Conte recovering from surgery, Stellini took media duties on Friday ahead of Sunday’s match.

When asked by football.london about whether Porro will feature against City, he replied: “Could be.

“He is young but he has great experience.

“He plays in a similar system we use to play and he is available. We can use him in two days.

“We have another training session.

“He can improve, he is a great player, technically he is a good player and we were impressed by his performance against us.

“We know very well him.”

Will Porro make full Tottenham debut against City?

Although Porro could feature for Tottenham against Manchester City, he may not get a full debut just yet.

According to The Evening Standard, Antonio Conte’s absence from training means the Spurs newcomer is unlikely to be given a full debut against City.

The outlet claimed that Emerson Royal is likely to get the nod by Stellini and Ryan Mason. They will oversee things in Conte’s absence.

Porro will be eager to make his Tottenham debut against his former club. Perhaps an appearance off the bench could be on the cards.

And in the coming weeks and months, the ‘dangerous‘ talent will be eager to make the right wing-back starting spot his own.