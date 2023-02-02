Tottenham new boy Pedro Porro reacts after watching Sporting's match last night











Tottenham Hotspur new boy Pedro Porro has now reacted on Twitter after seeing what happened in Sporting Lisbon’s match last night.

Antonio Conte finally managed to get his man after Tottenham wrapped up a deal for Porro on deadline day.

Porro’s move to north London looked to be off at one point, with David Ornstein reporting on Monday that negotiations had broken down.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Spurs moved quickly to revive the move though and Record reports that the Spaniard has now joined on an initial loan deal that will become permanent over the summer.

The 23-year-old has been a standout performer in Lisbon this season, racking up 11 assists and scoring three goals. And the Spurs new boy has reacted after watching his former teammates thrash Braga 5-0 last night.

Porro reacts to Sporting Lisbon match

Porro took to Twitter to react to the game and was left amazed after his former club paid ‘tribute’ to him.

The Portuguese giants showed they are ready to adjust to life without the right-back and former Tottenham youngster, Marcus Edwards, even scored a superb solo-goal.

Obrigado pelo homenagem @Sporting_CP 🥺

são os maiores ! Bom jogo💚 — Pedro Porro (@Pedroporro29_) February 1, 2023

Porro made a huge impact during his time in Portugal and it’s clear that he was a popular figure in Lisbon.

The full-back spent just over two seasons in Portugal after joining Sporting on an initial loan deal from Manchester City.

Spurs will be hoping Porro can make a similar impact in north London as Spurs are in desperate need of a better attacking threat down the right-hand side.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Matt Doherty has now left the club on a free transfer to join Atletico Madrid, while Djed Spence completed a switch to Stade Rennais until the end of the season.

Conte now has two very different options at right wing-back in Emerson Royal and Porro, with the Brazilian often struggling in the final third.

