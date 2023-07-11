‘Leading the way’: Along with Van de Ven, Spurs are favourites to sign £13m defender too – journalist

Tottenham are on the verge of adding a new centre-back to their ranks.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, a deal to sign Micky Van de Ven from Wolfsburg is close, and, interestingly, that may not be the only defensive addition Spurs make.

Speaking on the Fulhamish Podcast, Dean Jones noted that Tottenham are currently leading the race to sign Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham.

Admittedly, Jones did not that there haven’t been extensive contacts between Spurs and Fulham about this deal, but he is led to believe that the north London club are indeed leading this race.

Tottenham favourites for Tosin

Jones shared what he knows about the £13m defender.

“Tosin continues to be a player who is unlikely to be at Fulham at the end of this transfer window. Tottenham are leading the way you could say even though the contacts haven’t been exceptionally strong to this point. Tosin is at the lower end of their targeting around that. But he is in there as an option and they still have players like Lenglet they are considering. They do have an interest in Tosin, which is stronger than I initially expected when the story came out, but the problem is that it hasn’t gone that far and from what I’m gauging, they’re trying to extend the interest in Tosin to see which other clubs have an opening for him if he were to leave,” Jones said.

Decent unit

If Tottenham do end up signing both Van de Ven and Tosin, they will have a very decent defensive unit heading into next season.

Indeed, with Cristian Romero, Eric Dier and Ben Davies already in the squad, Spurs will have five more than capable centre-backs to call upon if needed.

Of course, none of those players are amongst the best in the world, but with the right coaching and organisation, they will have what it takes to compete at a high level next term.

Tottenham’s defence could soon be back up to scratch.