Tottenham may not be able to convince £68m player to join them this summer now

Tottenham Hotspur may not be able to convince Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic to sign this summer.

A report from Football London has provided more details on the centre-forward situation at Tottenham.

All eyes are on whether Harry Kane will be in the starting line-up against Brentford on Sunday.

At the moment, it looks more likely than not that Kane will still be a Tottenham player by then.

A third bid from Bayern Munich was rejected yesterday and it’s yet to be seen if the German champions will move again.

Regardless, Spurs still have to consider what to do in case Kane’s valuation is met and he moves on this summer.

Dusan Vlahovic has been targeted as a potential replacement by Tottenham, but they may not be able to convince him to join.

The £68m forward is determined to succeed in Serie A, but also has plenty of other suitors.

Vlahovic not convinced by Tottenham

The report from Football London suggests that although Vlahovic would be a ‘big signing’, other teams are also interested.

They list Chelsea, Real Madrid and ironically Bayern Munich as teams also looking at the Serbian international.

Tottenham have no need to convince Vlahovic to sign this summer if Harry Kane doesn’t leave.

The 23-year-old is clearly talented but wouldn’t settle for a place on the bench at Spurs.

Vlahovic likely needs a change of scenery as his move to Juventus from Fiorentina hasn’t worked out yet.

He was scoring goals for fun in Serie A before making before to Turin but hasn’t quite lived up to expectations yet.

Ange Postecoglou’s system could really suit the towering Serbian.

Vlahovic plays best when deployed as an advanced number nine as getting involved in the build-up play of attacks isn’t his strong suit.

Unlike Kane, who would be a world-class playmaker if tasked with that job, Vlahovic needs the ball at his feet – or on his head – in the penalty area.

The competition to sign Vlahovic this summer may have ended up pricing Spurs out of a move anyway.

But they’ll hope Bayern will turn their attention to him now and let Kane concentrate on the start of the Premier League.