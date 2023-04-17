Tottenham managerial target Oliver Glasner expects to stay at Eintracht Frankfurt next season











Oliver Glasner has suggested that he won’t be leaving Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of next season, despite reports claiming he’s a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs put in another lacklustre display on Saturday as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Bournemouth.

Tottenham haven’t really benefited from parting ways with Antonio Conte last month and it has been much of the same under Cristian Stellini.

Of course, the north Londoners look set to continue their search for a new boss while Stellini sees out the remainder of the season, despite evident frustration amongst Tottenham fans.

One name that seems to be in the mix for the job is Oliver Glasner, with journalist Ryan Taylor suggesting that Tottenham are huge admirers of the 48-year-old.

But now, Glasner has suggested that he expects to remain in Germany beyond the end of the season.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Glasner expects to stay at Frankfurt

Speaking to ZDF, as quoted by Derek Rae, Glasner hinted that he expects to stay with Eintracht Frankfurt next season.

“I assume I’ll still be sitting on the bench here next season,” he said.

Spurs will be familiar with Glasner’s style of play after facing his Frankfurt side in the Champions League twice this season.

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The Austrian boss has done a brilliant job with the Eagles and even guided them to a Europa League title last season.

Yet, it doesn’t seem that Glasner feels he’ll be on the move anytime soon, despite interest from Tottenham.

That could be down to the fact that Spurs seem to have other priorities at this moment in time, with both Julian Nagelsmann and Vincent Kompany reportedly among the front-runners to land the job.

Spurs fans will be hoping for some clarity over what next season will look like sooner rather than later.

